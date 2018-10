Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmedthat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now “on hold.” His remarks, made during a screening of Black Panther on Thursday, come after the turbulent few months following Disney’s decision to fire the franchise’s director, James Gunn, after controversial tweets of his resurfaced earlier this year. Sirius XM reporter Erick Weber first tweeted Feige’s comments, […]

