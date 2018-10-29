Obama Blasts Republicans For “Shamelessly Lying” At Wisconsin Rally

President Barack Obama Issues Statement On Harvey Weinstein Assault Allegations

During a Wisconsin rally on Friday, Former President Barack Obama called out Republicans, saying that they have shown themselves to be untrustworthy on key issues like health care and national security.

“Throughout human history, certainly throughout American history, politicians have exaggerated,” Obama said. “But what we have not seen before in our recent public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying. Making stuff up.”

The former president took aim at Republican lawmakers up for reelection who have put out political ads claiming they support protections for people with pre-existing conditions, a protection put into law by Obama’s signature piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act.

Obama brought up the fact that the Republican Party had tried and failed on numerous occasions over the last decade to repeal those health care protections.

“Don’t be hoodwinked,” said Obama. “Don’t be bamboozled. Wisconsin, don’t fall for that.”

He went on to criticize Republicans for attacking Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her alleged mishandling of classified emails while President Donald Trump continues to use his personal cell phone that aides have warned maybe compromised by Chinese spies.

As the days count down until the November midterms, the former president’s appearance at this and other rallies may just help bolster the tide of Democrat support.

In Wisconsin, Democrats hope to secure both a seats in the Senate and the House, and hope to take to governorship from incumbent Scott Walker.

The polls show that the Democrats have on over 80% chance of taking the majority in the House, but will have a much more difficult time in securing the Senate.