Rep. Krysten Sinema leads Rep. Martha McSally by 3 points in the race for an Arizona Senate seat in a new poll by CBS News/YouGov. The race has been tight since McSally won the GOP nomination in the fall, but Sinema has pulled slightly ahead in recent polls. McSally has been put on the defensive by her votes to repeal Obamacare. Donald Trump won Arizona by 4 points but that was significantly less than Mitt Romney ‘s 9 percent in 2012.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.