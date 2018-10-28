Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday morning editions:

-- Growing hatred, violence erupts in U.S. as shooting rampage at synagogue kills 11 (Asahi)

-- Policy-related expenses provided to local politicians tend to decrease at municipalities that publicize such costs online: survey (Mainichi)

-- Gov't to curb increase of social security outlay by 500 bil. yen in FY 2019 (Yomiuri)

-- Countries around globe compete for digital hegemony (Nikkei)

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

Kyodo News

on

©Kyodo News

Kyodo News +

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

Read the latest stories now.