Dollar trades in upper 111 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen range early Monday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its levels late last week in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.92-93 yen compared with 111.84-94 yen in New York and 112.01-02 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1398-1399 and 127.56-59 yen against $1.1399-1409 and 127.55-65 yen in New York and $1.1375-1377 and 127.41-45 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

In New York on Friday, the dollar briefly fell to 111.38 yen, its lowest level in about one and a half months, following a decline in U.S. shares and a weaker-than-expected University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for October.

But the U.S. currency later rebounded to the upper 111 yen range, dealers said.