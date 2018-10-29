Tokyo stocks open higher on buybacks after steep falls

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday on buybacks following their sharp falls last week, while also gaining support from robust earnings by U.S. and Japanese firms.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 202.89 points, or 0.96 percent, from Friday to 21,387.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.51 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,609.52.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and consumer credit issues.