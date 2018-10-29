India's Modi meets Japanese ministers ahead of summit with Abe

Abe and Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Japanese industry and foreign ministers on Monday, ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at which the two leaders will discuss ways to foster security and economic cooperation.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Japan from Saturday, met separately with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and Foreign Minister Taro Kono in the morning.

During the summit in Tokyo, Abe and Modi will likely agree to continue working closely toward the realization of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region, an initiative advocated by the Japanese prime minister to develop high-quality infrastructure from Asia to Africa while promoting universal principles such as freedom of navigation and the rule of law.

The 12th one-to-one meeting between Abe and Modi comes after Abe held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in Beijing, in the first official visit to the country by a Japanese prime minister in nearly seven years.

Sino-Japanese relations have markedly improved in recent months following years of tensions over territorial and wartime issues combined with regional rivalry.

But as Japan remains cautious about China's military expansion and maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas, it is seeking to bolster security cooperation with India along with the United States and Australia.

Abe and Modi are expected to discuss an envisioned acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, known as ACSA, enabling the two countries' troops to share defense supplies such as fuel and ammunition and a plan to upgrade "two-plus-two" diplomatic and security talks to the ministerial level from vice ministerial, Japanese officials said.

Abe is also likely to pledge the provision of low-interest loans worth more than 300 billion yen ($2.68 billion), including ones to help a high-speed railway project employing Japan's shinkansen technology between Mumbai-Ahmedabad in western India, Japan's Foreign Ministry sources said.

As part of efforts to help facilitate flows of people and goods, the two leaders are expected to confirm cooperation in building infrastructure in India's less-developed northeastern states neighboring Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Since 2005, Japanese and Indian prime ministers have held summit talks almost annually.

During Modi's previous Japan visit in 2016, a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement was signed to enable Japan to export nuclear technology to India. The deal took effect the following year.

On Sunday, Modi became the first foreign leader to be invited to Abe's vacation home near Mt. Fuji in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo. The invitation was extended as a token of gratitude for the Indian leader's warm reception of Abe in his home state of Gujarat in September last year.

Modi arrived in Japan late Saturday.