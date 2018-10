Tokyo stocks fell slightly on Monday morning after earlier buying on dips was more than offset by selling amid lackluster Chinese stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 19.30 points, or 0.09 percent, from Friday to 21,165.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.38 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,591.63.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, services and insurance issues.