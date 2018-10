Indonesian national flag

An Indonesian aircraft that lost contact shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Monday morning has crashed, Reuters reported, citing Indonesia's search and rescue agency.

The Lion Air Flight 610, bound for Pangkal Pinang on the Indonesian island of Bangka, just off Sumatra Island, took off from Jakarta at 6:20 a.m. but contact with the aircraft was lost at 6:33 a.m., local media said.