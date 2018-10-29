Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Oct. 30:

-- Bank of Japan to hold two-day meeting of its decision-making Policy Board.

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for September at 8:30 a.m.

-- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for September at 8:30 a.m.

-- Tokyo High Court to rule on central government's exclusion of Korean high school from tuition subsidies that cover most high schools at 4 p.m.

-- Sony, Honda, Nintendo to release April-September earnings results.