Dollar hovers in upper 111 yen zone amid weak Japanese, Chinese stocks

The U.S. dollar hovered in the upper 111 yen range Monday morning in Tokyo as investors sought the perceived safety of the yen following a decline in Japanese and Chinese stocks.

At noon, the dollar fetched 111.87-88 yen compared with 111.84-94 yen in New York and 112.01-02 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1391-1395 and 127.45-46 yen against $1.1399-1409 and 127.55-65 yen in New York and $1.1375-1377 and 127.41-45 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

A risk-averse mood weighed on the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Saturday that Washington would impose 20 percent tariffs on Japanese cars if Tokyo will not open its market, dealers said.

"Investors still refrained from seeking the dollar as U.S. stocks remain in volatile trading," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.