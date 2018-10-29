Soccer: Osako nets in heavy loss for Werder Bremen

Yuya Osako

Japan striker Yuya Osako scored a second-half goal, but it made little difference as his Werder Bremen were crushed 6-2 by Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Down 3-0, Werder's Claudio Pizarro pulled one back for the home side on the hour mark before Osako scored from close range two minutes later to keep the team's hopes of a comeback alive, his goal was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded after a video review.

"I wish it were a goal that led to a win," Osako said of his first goal since Sept. 1 and second in the league this season.

"I'm playing in a high-level league so there's going to be these types of games. It's how to switch my mindset that's important," he said.

However, two second-half goals from Kai Havertz and another from Aleksandar Dragovic ensured a 16-game unbeaten home run came to an end for the hosts and sank any chances of Werder immediately moving into second place in the Bundesliga.

In the Belgian first division, Japan's Yuta Toyokawa started for Eupen and scored what would be the winner in the 31st minute with a right-footed effort in a 2-1 defeat of Anderlecht at home.

"I'm always thinking about how to score a goal. Just as I was waiting I found a loose ball," Toyokawa said of his third goal of the season.

Eupen's Luis Garcia opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Toyokawa put the team 2-0 up before Anderlecht's Ivan Santini scored a consolation goal in the 79th minute.