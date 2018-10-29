Japan launches rocket carrying greenhouse gas observation satellite

Ibuki-2

An H-2A rocket carrying an Ibuki-2 greenhouse gas observation satellite was launched Monday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

The satellite, launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., is more precise than its predecessor that was put up in 2009 and will orbit the earth at an altitude of 600 kilometers to collect data on carbon dioxide and methane gas.

The data will contribute to global efforts to tackle climate change based on the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep temperature rises this century well below 2 C above preindustrial levels.

The Ibuki-2 will also monitor air pollution by measuring the amount of PM 2.5, or particles 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller.

The rocket also carried the United Arab Emirates' KhalifaSat earth observation satellite and another small satellite developed by Japanese universities.