Supplied Seibu Railway unveils name of luxurious train to run next spring

Seibu Railway Co. on Monday announced the name of a new limited express train -- "Laview" -- that is scheduled to start running from next spring.

The eight-car train will replace the current version operating since 1993 and will run between Tokyo's Ikebukuro and Chichibu, northwest of Tokyo, according to the operator.

A "3 dimensional" window, curving around the front of the first carriage, presents a soft appearance and the yellow seats are shaped like sofas.

It was designed to "naturally blend into the city and natural landscapes."

"It feels like a luxurious living room and I hope that passengers will enjoy the changing views from the large windows," said Hisashi Wakabayashi, the operator's director.

All seats will be equipped with chargers and passengers will be able to see news from Kyodo News on video screens.