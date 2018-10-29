Baseball: Red Sox defeat Dodgers to win World Series

Steve Pearce hit two of the team's four homers as the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night for their first World Series title in five years.

The Red Sox finished the best-of-seven series 4-1, claiming their ninth title in franchise history and the first since 2013 when Japanese right-hander Koji Uehara closed the final game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Game 2 winner David Price (2-0) limited the damage to a run on a first-inning homer to David Freese in seven-plus strong innings. He outdueled fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw (0-2), who surrendered homers to Pearce, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Pearce, who hit 4-for-12 with eight RBIs, three home runs and four walks in the World Series, was named the MVP. Alex Cora became the fifth manager to win the Fall Classic in his first season.

Japanese relief pitcher Kenta Maeda, who allowed a three-run double to Pearce in Game 4, did not take the mound in Game 5. Maeda pitched a total of three innings in Games 2, 3 and 4.

"I'm very disappointed. But it's an honor to be able to come this far. I want to thank my team," he said. "I want to remember this feeling of frustration so we (overcome it and) win next time."

The Dodgers lost the World Series for a second straight year and extended their title drought to 30 years.