Tokyo stocks end lower on lackluster Chinese shares

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Monday as investor sentiment was hurt by lackluster Chinese shares and persistent concerns over a possible slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 34.80 points, or 0.16 percent, from Friday at 21,149.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.45 points, or 0.40 percent, lower at 1,589.56.

Decliners were led by glass and ceramic product, service, and precision instruments issues.

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

Kyodo News

on

©Kyodo News

Kyodo News +

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

Read the latest stories now.