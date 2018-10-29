Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Monday evening editions:

-- Party leaders to quiz PM Abe over constitutional revision, foreign workers in extraordinary Diet session (Asahi)

-- Far-right maverick Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed "Tropical Trump," wins Brazil's presidential election (Mainichi)

-- Gov't eyes frequency allocation to companies, municipalities to use in special area for 5G network (Yomiuri)

-- NTT DoCoMo mulls lowering cell phone service fees (Nikkei)