Over 3,000 global firms set to join China's 1st import expo

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge opening ceremony

Over 3,000 companies are expected to join the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai early next month from more than 130 overseas countries, the government said Monday.

China sees the expo, which will be held from next Monday through Nov. 10, as one of this year's most important diplomatic events, along with the Boao Forum for Asia, billed as Asia's alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

With tariff trade tensions with the United States escalating, China will aim to appeal to the world that it is serious about promoting free trade, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the country's reform and opening-up policy.

At the opening ceremony of the expo, Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a speech in front of government officials and business leaders from abroad.

Japan is likely to become the largest exhibitor. Around 380 Japanese firms and economic entities, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Corp., are planning to participate in the expo, according to Japan External Trade Organization.

Sino-Japanese relations have been improving since late last year, while effectively shelving some political issues such as a territorial row in the East China Sea.

During Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's three-day visit to Beijing through Saturday, Japan and China agreed to accelerate new economic cooperation by changing the dynamics of bilateral relations "from competition to collaboration."