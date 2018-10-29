Dollar hovers in upper 111 yen zone on lower Japanese, Chinese stocks

The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the upper 111 yen range Monday in Tokyo, with its upside capped by lower Japanese and Chinese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 111.92-94 yen compared with 111.84-94 yen in New York and 112.01-02 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. It moved between 111.78 yen and 112.04 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 111.95 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1408-1409 and 127.68-72 yen against $1.1399-1409 and 127.55-65 yen in New York and $1.1375-1377 and 127.41-45 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar fluctuated just below the 112 yen line through much of the day amid a lack of fresh trading cues, while a decline in Tokyo and Shanghai shares somewhat prompted traders to buy the yen, dealers said.

"Traders refrained from making bold moves ahead of important market-moving events including a policy-setting meeting of the Bank of Japan from Tuesday and U.S. midterm elections next week," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Volatile moves in U.S. shares last week and U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Saturday that Washington would impose 20 percent tariffs on Japanese cars if Tokyo does not open its market also limited a rise in the dollar, dealers said.

However, Ueno said the downside of the dollar was supported by firm U.S. economic fundamentals despite Wall Street's recent sluggish performance.

"The dollar is likely to move in a narrow range this week as it is difficult to take a certain position before the Nov. 6 midterm elections," Ueno said,

If the Republican Party wins a majority both in the House of Representatives and Senate, he said, Trump could announce a further tax cut to boost the U.S. economy and this would cause dollar-buying.