Kia to unveil gorgeous, custom-made Stinger GT and K900

On Tuesday, October 30, at SEMA 2018, Kia will reveal a luxuriously styled Stinger GT and K900 for today's "hottest athletes and musicians" at SEMA 2018.

Kia has just announced the development – with help fromaftermarket outfitters DUB -- of an "aggressively styled" K900 and a "fierce" Stinger GT for some of the biggest names in today's pop culture. What better time to soup up these one-of-a-kind vehicles than for the premiere automotive specialty products trade show in the world?

The Stinger GT received some serious modifications inside and out, including a luxurious red and black leather interior, air ride suspension, custom exhaust and air intake, and new 22-inch wheels with red accents to match the extravagant interior.

Meanwhile, the new electric blue K900 features glossy black accents and a matching custom upholstery. The wheels were upgraded to 24-inch models, and like the Stinger GT, this luxury sedan was redesigned with an air ride suspension. The multimedia system also received a tailored facelift.

Beside these two lavishly reimagined DUB vehicles, a lineup of uniquely modified Kia rides will also be coming to SEMA. The cars will debut on Tuesday at 9am local time.

While the souped-up models are unfortunately not available for purchase, the production vehicles are available in a limited quantity for select markets.