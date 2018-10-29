FBI Wiretap Released From College Hoops Trial Reveals Pay Scheme

Three officials found guilty in NCAA Basketball recruiting case

Early Friday morning, federal wiretap audio, text messages, hidden camera video and fraudulent invoices from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the NCAA corruption trail became available to the general public.

Wiretap audio from college hoops corruption trail Revealed

You can listen to all 22 audio files that were released here.

On Wednesday, Oct 24th, a jury determined that Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code, and would-be agent Christian Dawkins were each guilty on all counts of committing wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

The defendants admitted to violating NCAA rules, but each denied having committed federal crimes. Gatto was found guilty on three counts; while Dawkins and Code were found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to pay recruits to attend Adidas-sponsored schools.

All three men will be sentenced on March 5, 2019, and will remain out on bond until then.

Several of the recovered tapes focus on the recruitment of Brian Bowen Jr., while others surrounded the recruitment of Nassir Little and Christian Dawkins.

The 2018-2019 NCAA basketball season is right around the corner, with first games starting on November 6.