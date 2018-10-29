Luxury hotel adds private yacht to its fleet of Rolls-Royce cars and private helicopter

The Peninsula Hong Kong has become the latest luxury hotel to buy a yacht in order to offer joyrides to its moneyed clientele.

The hotel also becomes the first in Hong Kong to offer a trio of exorbitant modes of transportation: along with yacht trips, guests can also be chauffeured in one of the hotel's Rolls-Royce Phantoms, or hitch a ride in their customized helicopter.

For HK$ 1,400 (about US$180), guests can board The Peninsula Yacht for a sunset cruise around Victoria Harbour, and front-row seats to the Symphony of Lights while munching on canapés and tipping back wine and cocktails.

The yacht can also be hired out for private functions like family celebrations, cocktail receptions, wedding photo shoots, and onboard massage therapy sessions.

Other hotels that have their own private boats and yachts for guests include the Four Seasons with its Four Seasons Explorer in the Maldives, the One&Only Reethi Rah, also in the Maldives, and The Wellesley hotel in London.