"Premium vouchers" to be limited to mid-to-lower income households

Consumption tax

The government plans to limit purchases of "premium vouchers" -- a measure intended to underpin demand after next year's consumption tax hike -- to middle- and lower-income households, sources with knowledge of the plans said Monday.

The vouchers, which will be worth more than the price they are bought for, will likely be made available to households with annual income of less than 4 million to 5 million yen ($35,700 to $44,600), the sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged earlier this month to raise Japan's consumption tax from the current 8 percent to 10 percent as planned in October 2019, after postponing the hike twice due to concerns that it would hurt the economy.

By targeting households with relatively low incomes, the government hopes to maximize the effectiveness of the fiscal stimulus measure while minimizing its cost.

Some within the Abe administration, however, are seeking to further limit the availability of vouchers to low-income households that are exempt from residential tax.

Abe has promised a slew of measures to smooth out an expected surge in demand ahead of the tax hike and a likely plunge afterward.

Among them are 2 percent rebates in the form of reward points for cashless shopping as well as expanded subsidies and tax breaks for big-ticket purchases such as cars and homes.