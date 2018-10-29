Billionaire Tom Steyer Accuses GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Of Antisemitism After Tweet

Billionaire Tom Steyer accuses Rep. Kevin McCarthy of antisemitism

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer on Sunday condemned California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, after McCarthy posted a tweet Steyer claims was antisemitic.

House Majority Leader McCarthy posted the tweet, which has now been deleted, on Tuesday. It linked 61-year-old Steyer — a hedge fund manager and philanthropist — to fellow billionaire liberal donors George Soros and Michael Bloomberg and accused the trio of a plot to “buy” the upcoming midterm elections. All three of them are of Jewish heritage.

“We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” McCarthy tweeted last week.

Steyer and Soros were among 13 high-profile Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump who last week received suspicious packages that contained explosives. Steyer is known for his commercials in which he is shown mounting a campaign to push for Trump’s impeachment.

“In terms of interpreting what he said, that seems, to me, like a straight-up antisemitic move,” Steyer said of McCarthy’s tweet on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I think that there – that is a classic attempt to separate Americans. I think that absolutely falls into the category of what I’m describing as political violence.“

Steyer’s comment came one day after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

On Monday morning, it was reported that CNN — which had also been targeted with a suspicious package last week — received a second such delivery on Monday that was intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

Steyer also blasted Trump and Republicans for instigating political violence around the country, and the president fired back on Twitter.

Trump called Steyer “wacky” and said he “comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon.”

Steyer then responded to Trump’s tweet with his own: