Preview: Patriots 14-Point Favorites Over Bills For Monday Night Matchup: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

The New England Patriots (5-2) have reeled off four straight wins and again look to take a stranglehold over the AFC East in a Monday Night Football visit to the Buffalo Bills, who have floundered to 2-5 in typical Bills midseason fashion.

Patriots Visit Dreadful Bills On MNF

The dust has begun to settle amongst the whirlwind of the first eight weeks of the NFL season, and that means order will maintain in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills — despite squeezing out a one-point victory against theTitans and a perplexing domination over the Vikings — are a dreadful team without starting rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who was likely the only semblance of positivity for the team in 2018.

Instead, the team has trotted out journeyman backup Derek Anderson to the helm, and all they’ve gotten in return is a pace of inconceivable dread: the 2018 Bills are on pace to be the worst offense of all time. A league average of 24.1 points per game is something the Bills have eclipsed only once the entire season, in that anomalous 27-6 victory against the Vikings. The team’s PPG for the season is less than half of the league average, sitting at a dismal 11.6 points per game.

It doesn’t stop there when analyzing the misery of the Bills offense this year. Yards per play is 5.67 across the league, and the Bills are averaging 3.92. They lead the league with 12 interceptions and are 29th with 26 sacks, and their third-down conversion rate is 27 percent. It all signals a beat-down on Monday night, and another reset in Western New York. A component of that reset may include a trade of running back LeSean McCoy, although it is believed he will remain with the team past the deadline despite earlier speculation.

Regardless of what the Bills do by the deadline, the turnout will almost inevitably be a long winter for Buffalo, and equally as inevitable is the wrath of Tom Brady and the Patriots coming for a visit.

Monday’s game will start at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.