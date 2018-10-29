Baseball: Giants to release former Red Sox closer Uehara

Uehara

The Yomiuri Giants announced Monday they will release former Boston Red Sox pitcher Koji Uehara, whom they signed earlier this year.

The 43-year-old Uehara had indicated he wants to remain with the Giants after undergoing surgery last week to clean out his left knee. He will rehab in the United States with the possibility of signing with the Central League team again depending on his condition.

Uehara returned to Nippon Professional Baseball this season for the first time in 10 years and went 0-5 with a 3.63 ERA in 36 games. In July, he marked 100 wins, 100 saves, and 100 holds over his career in both Japan and in the majors.

The right-hander made his professional debut with Yomiuri in 1999 and had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.