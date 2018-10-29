Singapore trade minister sees potential in nuclear energy

Singapore trade minister

Southeast Asian countries are watching closely the latest developments in nuclear technology despite unease about downside risks, Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said Monday after a regional meeting on energy.

"We know some of the challenges that come with nuclear energy but we also know the potential of the new generation of nuclear technologies," Chan told a press conference after a meeting of energy ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"So I would say that at this point in time many countries are keeping an open attitude and watching how the technology evolve before they make any commitment," he said.

A joint statement issued by the ministers said they discussed the findings and recommendations of a pre-feasibility study on the establishment of a nuclear power plant in the region, published by the ASEAN Centre for Energy in April.

"The ministers reaffirmed the continuing need to build ASEAN's capabilities on policy, technology and regulatory aspects of civilian nuclear energy," the joint statement said.

The pre-feasibility study had identified five ASEAN members -- Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam -- as the front-runners to establish a nuclear power program in the region. The other five ASEAN members have also expressed interest in developing nuclear power.

In 2012, Singapore's government said nuclear energy was not yet suitable for the city-state as power plant designs still posed more risks than benefits, especially given its small size.

In June, Singapore hosted an annual meeting of ASEAN nuclear regulators and also a technical workshop on nuclear safety, human resource development and emergency preparedness.

ASEAN members also adopted a five-year work plan from 2018 to 2022 proposed by Singapore, which laid out a roadmap to assist them to implement their relevant commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency's safety, security and safeguards standards and guidelines.

However, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to power in May, recently said he is against the use of nuclear energy due to safety risks.