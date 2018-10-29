Toyota group posts record global vehicle sales in April-Sept. half

Toyota cars

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its group global sales rose 1.5 percent to a record 5.29 million vehicles in the six months through September, the third consecutive year of all-time high sales for the first half of the business year.

Growth in group sales, which include vehicles sold by its Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. subsidiaries, was driven by robust sales of sedan models in China.

Sales at Toyota rose 1.4 percent to 4.80 million vehicles in the six-month period, also reflecting solid demand for its hybrid vehicles in Europe and steady sales growth in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Toyota's domestic production over the period fell 2.8 percent to 1.49 million vehicles, as its sales at home decreased 4.3 percent to 740,848, due in part to a drop in sales of some aging models.

Production and sales also dropped because production was temporarily suspended after a typhoon in western Japan and a massive earthquake in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

In 2017, the Toyota group was the third-biggest auto group by worldwide sales after Volkswagen AG of Germany and the alliance of Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.