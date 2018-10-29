Odell Beckham Jr. Amongst Several Players Targeted Ahead Of Potentially Monumental Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr, Giants Beat Browns 27-13

After a series of fire sales involving cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, the New York Giants are in full rebuild mode after reports involving safety Landon Collins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have circulated ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

OBJ, Desean Jackson, Demaryius Thomas, Others On Trade Deadline

Collins, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 62 total tackles and four pass breakups in eight games in 2018, has garnered interest from other teams and is reportedly available for a second or third-round pick.

His teammate on the other side of the ball, Beckham Jr., has also been involved in talks, as the Giants have reportedly received “decent” offers for the star wideout. Teams shopping for a premium receiver include the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, (the Rams pursued Beckham vehemently in the offseason) although Beckham’s huge extension deems much of this as unlikely.

A more affordable option, however, is Demaryius Thomas, who has been specifically targeted by the Pats. Thomas could make a smooth transition into a role with New England, as he played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels under his head coaching stint with the Broncos in 2010.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Another option at wideout is Pierre Garcon, who has “at least three teams” in the hunt for his services. The 32-year-old 49ers receiver has caught 21 passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns in seven games with the team, which lost its starting quarterback Jimmy Garropolo earlier this year.

Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson has also asked for a trade amidst a collapsing season in Tampa Bay.

Players involved in talks also include Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Jaguars QB Cody Kessler, and Broncos linebacker Shane Ray.