Byton to show off first production model cockpit at CES 2018

At CES 2019 next month, premium electric vehicle manufacturer Byton will be presenting the progress of its first production car.

A year after Byton made its world premiere at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the China-based company announced that it will be returning to showcase the progress made on its first production EV, particularly the front-row design and integrated smart technology.

To enhance the sense of luxury created by the smooth "elegant curves and rich layers," the cockpit features intelligent technology throughout the front row.

In addition to the 49-inch Share Experience Display, drivers get a tablet right on the steering wheel, powered by the company's new intelligence human machine interface which can be boosted further by Byton Cloud and Intuitive Access.

The company plans to start production of their first premium electric SUV by the end of 2019.

At CES 2019, two Byton concept models will be on display, the M-Byte SUV and the K-Byte sedan.