メトロエクソダス：核戦争後のロシアが舞台の人気ゲーム　発売日は2019年2月15日

「メトロエクソダス」のキーアート

核戦争後のロシアを舞台にした人気ゲーム「METRO（メトロ）」シリーズの最新作「METRO EXODUS（メトロエクソダス）」（PS4・XboxOne、スパイク・チュンソフト）の発売日が2019年2月15日に変更されることが明らかになった。当初は2019年2月22日だったが、1週間前倒しにする。

ゲーム「メトロ」シリーズは、ロシアの作家・ドミトリー・グルホフスキーさんの小説「メトロ 2033」が原作。核戦争後の地上は放射能に汚染されてモンスターの世界となり、主人公のアルチョムら生き残った人々はメトロ（モスクワ地下鉄）で過ごしている……というストーリー。

「メトロエクソダス」は、アルチョムが蒸気機関車を手に入れて、ロシアを横断する旅に出る……という展開。土地や季節ごとに異なる風景が楽しめるという。18歳以上のみ対象。

（C）2019 and published by Koch Media GmbH， Austria. Deep Silver is a division of Koch Media. Deep Silver and their respective logos are trademarks of Koch Media GmbH. Developed by 4A Games. 4A Games Limited and their respective logo are trademarks of 4A Games Limited. Inspired by the internationally best-selling novel METRO2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. All other trademarks， logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published in Japan by Spike Chunsoft Co.， Ltd.