Japan's key bond yield ends 2018 in negative territory

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond ended in negative territory for the first time in around 15 months on Friday, the last trading day for 2018, following a fall in Tokyo stocks.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at minus 0.005 percent, down 0.025 percentage point from Thursday's close.

The price of the March futures contract for 10-year bonds gained 0.15 point to 152.48 on the Osaka Exchange.

Trading will resume next Friday.