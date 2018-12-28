Great Wall Motors launches second EV for just $8,680

Yesterday, Great Wall Motors announced their second flagship vehicle under the company's new electric vehicle brand ORA: the ORA R1, which boasts a nearly 200-mile range, for less than $9,000.

Earlier this year, Great Wall Motors officially debuted their new electric vehicle brand ORA with the launch of the ORA iQ5 sedan. Less than a year later, the company has announced a second EV, the ORA R1.

If this compact car resembles the R1 concept vehicle that the company showed off earlier in 2018, the vehicle's range will be just under 200 miles, about 312 km, and it will be powered by a 33 kWh batter -- the same battery capacity of the 2017 BMW i3 which would have set you back over $40,000 at the time of its release.

Such a small battery will limit its top speed to about 62 mph, or 100km/h, which should be fine, as the car was designed with urban drivers in mind, and not drag racers.

The full price without incentives is 77,800 RMB, or about $11,300, and comes with a three-year or 120,000 km guarantee for the whole vehicle, and an eight-year or 150,000 km guarantee for core components.

Right now, the ORA R1 is only available in China, but mother company Great Wall has previously shown interest in going international.