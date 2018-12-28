China allows U.S. rice imports amid ongoing trade dispute

China has allowed rice imports from the United States, the customs administration said Friday, amid an ongoing tit-for-tat tariff trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

The latest decision is an another apparent sign of China's keenness to ease trade tensions with Washington, as the world's second-largest economy has shown signs of slowing down against a backdrop of sluggish domestic demand.

In July 2017, the United States reached an agreement with China to export U.S. rice to the Asian market for the first time.

On Dec. 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump also agreed that Beijing will boost imports of agricultural products and energy resources from the United States. China has already restarted purchases of U.S. soy beans recently.