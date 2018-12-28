47% Of Americans Blame Donald Trump For Partial Government Shutdown, Poll Finds

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

A poll released Thursday by Reuters/Ipsos found that more Americans are blaming the president for the most recent government shutdown.

An online poll conducted across the country that gathered the responses from 2,440 adults found that 47% of Americans are blaming President Donald Trump for the partial government shutdown. While another 33% blame congressional Democrats and another seven percent congressional Republicans. More than 12% of Americans when responding to the poll said “other,” in their response of who to blame.

Just 35% of those surveyed support adding funding for a wall along the United States border with Mexico in a bill to reopen the government. While only 25% supported the president’s decision to partially shutdown the government over the issue.

On December 11, President Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and upcoming House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi where in a bizarre heated exchange the president declared that he would be “proud” to partially shutdown the government over funding for a wall.

“If we don’t get what we want, one way or the other, whether it’s through you, through military, through anything you want to call, I will shutdown the government,” Trump told Schumer.

“I am proud to shutdown the government for border security, Chuck… I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down,” the president added.

The government shutdown on Saturday, just before Christmas, when the White House and Congress failed to negotiate an additional $5 billion in funding for the president’s wall. Both sides are now involved in a public blame game as neither wants to take responsibility for the shutdown.