Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless To Showed Off His Body During Vacation In Barbados

On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg was spotted enjoying his holiday vacation with his family in Barbados at the Sandy Lane Hotel. While hitting the Caribbean sand, the 47-year-old Transformers star took a dip in the sea and put his muscles and chest on display as he sported a pair of yellow sea turtle patterned swimming trunks. […]