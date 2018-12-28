iPad mini 5 leak reveals better camera setup, headphone jack

The most recent iPad mini rendition was released in September 2015; over three years later, the next generation may finally be arriving.

The clear case sports a headphone port, the other typical functional ports of the iPad, and an additional mysterious cutout in the center of the right side. This may potentially be a feature of the case unrelated to the device it will protect; we'll have to wait to find out.

The front has an oval cutout in the top left corner which suggests that the front camera may be accompanied by a proper flash. The image also shows that the rear microphone has been shifted to the center.

The iPad mini 4 currently starts at $399 for 128 GB. Several reports suggest that its successor will be about $100 cheaper.