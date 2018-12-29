Baseball: Giants sign former major league pitcher Cook

The Yomiuri Giants have reached an agreement to acquire former major league pitcher Ryan Cook, the Central League club said Saturday.

The 31-year-old Cook, who played this year with the Seattle Mariners, agreed to terms worth an estimated $1.3 million (about 140 million yen).

The right-hander debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 and has played in 236 major league games as a relief pitcher. He has a 15-13 career record with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA.

He underwent surgery on his right throwing elbow in 2016 and made his return to the majors with the Mariners in the concluded 2018 season. He went 2-1 with a 5.29 ERA in 19 games.