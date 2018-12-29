Michael Bloomberg Prepared To Spend Over $100 Million For 2020 Presidential Run

Michael Bloomberg Pledges $80 Million To Restore Democratic Control Over House

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is reportedly willing to spend upwards of $100 million dollars should he mount a bid for the White House in 2020, a substantial cash advantage over other potential Democratic candidates, CNBC reports.

A top political adviser of Bloomberg’s, Howard Wolfson, told news outlets that Bloomberg spent upwards of $100 million just on his last New York City mayoral campaign in 2009. Adding that Bloomberg is prepared to spend “whatever is required” should he decide to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The former New York City mayor during the 2018 midterms alone spent nearly $110 million to boost Democratic candidates across the country.

Yet despite his seemingly endless supply of funds, Bloomberg will most likely have to overcome a crowded Democratic primary full of prominent political figures such as Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and former Vice President Joe Biden, who so far were shown to be among the forerunners of the Democratic field in early polls.

In a poll conducted by CNN earlier this month, Bloomberg placed seventh overall tied alongside Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobucher (D-Minn.).