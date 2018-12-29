Angelina Jolie Talks Hints At Potential Presidential Run

©Uinterview Inc.

Angelina Jolie Talks Divorce from Brad Pitt: LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Angelina Jolie attends a private reception as costumes and props from Disney's 'Maleficent' are exhibited in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital at Kensington Palace on...

2018 has been a strange year for Angelina Jolie. She almost lost primary custody of her children to ex-husband Brad Pitt. The couple’s two oldest kids, Maddox and Pax, reportedly refused to see their father on Christmas. They added that it appears that Pitt “is getting the joint physical and legal custody he asked for, with some contingencies.” Maybe it […]

uInterview
Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
App download(iTunes)
App download(Android)

Labels byuInterview.com

Labels

Uinterview app

Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos

Download Now