A reboot of The Office seems to be gaining a lot of traction. Fans have pushed for it for years on Reddit and Twitter. And it’s not an unlikely thought, reboots have been shoved down viewers throats for years whether it’s an updated show like MacGyver or Charmed or the more popular approach of just using the same cast like with The […]
Steve Carell Rejects Idea Of Potential ‘The Office’ Reboot
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos