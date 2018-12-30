Black Mirror had a monster 2018. It went from a British television cast off to one of Netflix’s headlining shows. Two episodes won a total of six Emmy awards including two for Outstanding Television Movie. The show frequently pushed on the boundaries of technology and the ethics of society. It only makes sense that they’d push […]
Netflix Releases Interactive ‘Black Mirror’ Movie, ‘Bandersnatch’
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos