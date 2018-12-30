Soccer: Thai international Teerasil parts ways with Sanfrecce

Sanfrecce Hiroshima said Sunday the J-League side will part ways with Thai international Teerasil Dangda after his loan period has come to an end.

The 30-year-old forward joined Sanfrecce on loan from Thai side Muangthong United on a deal running from February until the end of December. He scored six goals in 32 league matches, including a winner in his J-League debut in February.

He has scored 42 goals in 95 appearances for Thailand's senior national side. Signed by Manchester City as a teenager, Teerasil also had brief spells in Switzerland and Spain.

Sanfrecce finished second behind Kawasaki Frontale in the 18-team J-League first division standings this year. Hiroshima finished 15th the previous season.