https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/423279-washington-state-man-donates-nearly-all-of-his-11m-estate-to

Paris Hilton stepped out this week for a press day in New York City. While strolling through the streets of NYC, the 37-year-old showed off her legs in a black and white mini dress as she made an appearance on Good Day New York and Andy Cohen’s Sirius Radio show. PARIS HILTON PHOTOS Paris Hilton […]