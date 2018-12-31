URGENT: Tokyo court approves detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn until Jan. 11

A Tokyo court approved Monday prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, initially charged over underreporting his remuneration, has been detained since November and was served a fresh arrest warrant on Dec. 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) to the Japanese automaker in 2008.

Ghosn has denied the allegations. The previous deadline for his current detention period had been set on Jan. 1.