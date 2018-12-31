AT&T wireless charging battery to power smartphones and watches

Entries in both the Federal Communications Commission on Saturday and the Wireless Power Consortium two weeks ago reveal and confirm AT&T's seemingly finished development of a portable Power Drum.

Not enough space on your wireless charging pad to repower your smartphone AND smartwatch? Fear not, AT&T is working on a compact battery capable of recharging both simultaneously, as confirmed by the device's entries in the FCC and Wireless Power Consortium databases.

This device, whose base is about six by six centimeters and height looks about to be the same, can potentially charge any Qi-compatible smartphone and smartwatch whether you're loyal to Apple, Samsung, or Asus. The compact size naturally comes with some limitations; its 3,000mAh capacity will offer users just a couple hours extra of juice -- which could still prove useful depending on circumstances.

The charging speed will be able to vary depending on the device in contact: Samsung devices can benefit from their 10W wireless charging capacity whereas iPhones can be recharged with 7.5W. The device is a nice option for Apple fans considering that the AirPower, the wireless charging pad revealed by Apple back in September 2017 and promised at the time to be arriving "next year," now appears as though it will never see the light of day, as since then, there has not been so much as a peep about the device and all mentions of the product have been removed from the company site. (With one day left of 2018, we can be pretty confident that the pad will not be arriving this year, at least; however, Apple still has not commented on the device progression or digression, so next year isn't looking bright either.)

According to a removable label uploaded to the FCC, the AT&T Power Drum product is slated to hit the market at $99.99. No release date is noted in the documents, but considering that everything from the user manual to the removable labels are available to the public, the wait shouldn't be long.