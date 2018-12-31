Day-trippers will soon be charged to visit Venice

The Italian parliament approved the government's 2019 budget December 29, authorizing Venice to apply an entry tax charging tourists between €2.50 and €10, depending on the season, to discover the Italian city.

After being on the cards for a while, Venice is now authorized to charge tourists visiting the city an entry tax, like its neighbors Elba Island and the Aeolian Islands. Conceived as a means of restricting mass tourism, this tax will vary in relation to different periods of the year. A minimum charge of €2.50 per person is expected, with the fee ranging up to €5 or even €10 per person in high season, Italian media reports. It is not yet known when the entry tax will start being applied.

Visitors are already subject to a tourist tax when they spend at least one night in Venice. A key calling point for many European cruises, passengers visiting the Italian city previously escaped such charges, but will now be eligible for the day-trippers' levy. Note that the entry tax will not be added to the existing tourist tax.

Venise welcomes an average 30 million visitors each year.