Toyota, Sumitomo Corp. affiliate to set up auto leasing JV in January

Toyota Motor Corp. and Sumitomo Corp.'s affiliate will set up a joint auto leasing venture in January, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Toyota will take a majority stake in the new company through its wholly owned Toyota Financial Services Corp. unit, with the remainder to be owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co., the sources said.

The venture to be called Kinto will provide auto leasing services to individual customers on a monthly basis. The Japanese auto market has seen modest growth due in part to a dramatic shift in demand from owning cars to sharing them. Toyota is also planning to enter the car-sharing business.

The new company will initially provide services in Tokyo and later nationwide.

Toyota will be responsible for maintenance and repairs, while Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service, in which Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Hitachi Capital Corp. also have stakes, will provide leasing know-how.