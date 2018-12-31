Meghan Markle’s Estranged Sister, Samantha Markle, Reportedly On ‘Fixated Persons List’

Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Hospitalized After Paparazzi Run-In

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle is reportedly on a “fixated persons list” in Scotland Yard in the U.K. On Sunday, The Sunday Times reported that Markle, who has criticized the former Suits star since her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, has been flagged by police royalty and specialist protection unit. Over her interviews […]

