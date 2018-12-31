Social Worker Alan Naiman Leaves $11 Million To Children’s Charities In His Will

Social worker, Alan Naiman, unexpectedly donated $11 million worth of his estate to children’s charities in Seattle when he died of cancer this year at the age of 63. Naiman’s friends are currently preparing to celebrate his life in January 2019. 50 CELEBRITIES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW Over the course of his […]